Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

