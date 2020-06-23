United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

