United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 522,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,532,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Franklin Resources by 128.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

