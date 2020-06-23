Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 795,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

