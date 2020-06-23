Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,709,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,670,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 429,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.