Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,654 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in L Brands by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of LB opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.