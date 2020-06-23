MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 148,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $9,917,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 246,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 213,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day moving average of $296.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

