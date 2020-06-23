Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,666 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day moving average is $296.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.05.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

