Alexandria Capital LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day moving average is $296.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

