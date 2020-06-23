Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $356.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

