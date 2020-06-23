Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,353 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $376,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

