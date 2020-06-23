National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 122,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,335,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

NFG opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

