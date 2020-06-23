CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 372,744 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $63,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 63,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,065,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.