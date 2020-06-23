M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 16,064 Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 440,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 495.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 235,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAI. Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

