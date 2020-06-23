M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 18,406 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

