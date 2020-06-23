Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,147 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.