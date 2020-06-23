Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,200 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FireEye by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 1,255,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,084,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,225,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.04. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

