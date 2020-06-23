Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,480 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.46% of Insperity worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 693,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $45,228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 391,162 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Insperity by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

