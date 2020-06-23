Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 7,100 Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of Mobile Mini worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

MINI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

