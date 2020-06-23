35,482 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of BancFirst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.