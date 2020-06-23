Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

