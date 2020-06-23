Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 964.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 345,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of DRE opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.