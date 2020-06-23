Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 728,307 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Iamgold by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Iamgold Corp has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

