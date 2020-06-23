Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 57,200 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of DXC Technology worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

