Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,614 Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

NYSE:HWC opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

