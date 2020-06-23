Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 158,548 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LYFT were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in LYFT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

LYFT stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

