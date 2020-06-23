Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 32,100 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.10% of Model N worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 395,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 213,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 60.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 180,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Model N Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. Model N’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $345,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock worth $938,627 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

