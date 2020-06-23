Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 681,903 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 87,597 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

