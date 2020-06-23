Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,098 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,382 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.