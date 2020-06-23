34,802 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 196.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $228,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,191. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

