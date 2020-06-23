8,034 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,464,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.