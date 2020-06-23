Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 516,967 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 728,540 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $851.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

