Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 39,013 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

AN opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.