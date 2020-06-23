Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,455 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NYSE BHLB opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.