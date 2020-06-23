Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.16 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,024 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Q2 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

In other Q2 news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $16,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,253 shares of company stock worth $64,634,795 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

