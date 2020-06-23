Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.16 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,024 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Q2 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

In other Q2 news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $16,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,253 shares of company stock worth $64,634,795 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co.
34,802 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
8,034 Shares in IDEX Co. Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 516,967 Shares of Newmark Group Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 39,013 AutoNation, Inc.
