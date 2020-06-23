Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

