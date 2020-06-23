Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 17,600 Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,486,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,999 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

