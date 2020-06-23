Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 40,017 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NetGear were worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $519,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

