Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $116,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476,941 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

