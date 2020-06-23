Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.