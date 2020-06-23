Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 579,639 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 579,639 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dana were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,535,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 102,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dana by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dana by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 392,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dana by 609.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 470,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 403,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

