Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 98,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.