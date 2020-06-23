Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 162,965 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $36,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $82,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

