Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on July 31st

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SLPE opened at GBX 299.49 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.82. The company has a market cap of $462.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.66. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 186 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 454.70 ($5.79).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Dividend History for Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE)

