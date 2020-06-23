Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Danaher has raised its dividend by an average of 4,433.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of DHR opened at $174.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $178.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

