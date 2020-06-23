Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Danaher has raised its dividend by an average of 4,433.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of DHR opened at $174.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $178.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Dividend History for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sempra Energy To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th
Sempra Energy To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th
Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st
Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st
United Utilities Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.40 on August 3rd
United Utilities Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.40 on August 3rd
Law Debenture Co. plc To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th
Law Debenture Co. plc To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th
Serica Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 24th
Serica Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 24th
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report