United Utilities Group PLC (UU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.40 on August 3rd

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) announced a dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.36) per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 971.80 ($12.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 911.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 929.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.05).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UU shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 996 ($12.68) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.25) to GBX 1,070 ($13.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.11 ($12.83).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 22,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £212,205.84 ($270,085.07).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.