Law Debenture Co. plc (LWDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LWDB opened at GBX 540.91 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 498.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.53. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 366 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 678.44 ($8.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

