Law Debenture Co. plc (LWDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LWDB opened at GBX 540.91 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 498.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.53. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 366 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 678.44 ($8.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.
About Law Debenture
