Serica Energy Plc (SQZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 24th

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 116 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.08. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.30 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.86).

SQZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

