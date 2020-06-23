Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$342.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$335.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$329.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$365.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$347.67.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

