Loop Capital Increases At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $7.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOME. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. At Home Group’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in At Home Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.